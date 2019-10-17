UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews in Union tackled a blaze that tore through a home Thursday evening, but the blaze sent a woman to a nearby burn unit.
Firefighters confirmed to FOX Carolina the fire on green Street started around 5:30 p.m.
Crews on scene say Union FD lead the charge, while Monarch, Southside, and Jonesville all pitched in. One woman was home at the time and had to be taken to a burn center for treatment.
Our crews captured firefighters actively working to douse the flames around 6:20 p.m. Grey smoke could be seen rising from the home, with multiple engines spraying hoses to get the smolder under control.
As of writing, a cause was not yet determined, but the house was deemed a total loss. No firefighters were injured during the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.