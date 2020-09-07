ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County firefighters were called to a residential fire with a reported entrapment Monday afternoon, according to emergency dispatchers. Thankfully, firefighters with the Centerville Fire Department said no one was injured in the blaze.
The fire broke out at a mobile home on Addis Circle.
Firefighters said the home suffered extensive damage from the fire and were still working to put it out as of 5:30 p.m.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
