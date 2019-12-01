WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Walhalla family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire broke out on November 30, according to the organization.
The fire broke out at the home on Crowes Roost Road in Walhalla, damaging the residence. The Picket Fire Department responding to contain the fire.
The Red Cross is helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
