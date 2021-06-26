WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Walhalla Fire Department says that they rescued an individual that fell around ten feet at Issaqueena falls on Saturday.
Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton says that it took rescuers around an hour to remove the individual from danger and get them to the awaiting ambulance. He adds that there is no update on the condition of the patient at this time.
Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton said in a update, "as we move towards the Fourth of July many people will visits our natural wonders. Please use caution on trails and around bodies of water."
Walhalla Police Department, Mountain Rest Fire Department Station 4 and rescue, Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Oconee County Emergency Services, Oconee County Sheriff's Office (SC) and Prisma Health EMS also responded to the scene, according to Chief Burton.
