WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Walhalla City Fire Department responded to the trails near Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel and Issaqueena falls twice this weekend to assist a man and a juvenile boy.
According to the department, an adult male was at the base of the falls on June 20, overcome with exhaustion. The Walhalla Police Department and Prisma EMS helped the department to treat the man.
He was transported to an area hospital for observation.
Early Sunday, the department said they responded to the same area after a juvenile male fell on the trail to the falls and sustained a head injury.
Both firefighters and police responded to the scene to help the young boy, and was transported to an area hospital by Prisma EMS for observation.
"Walhalla Fire wants to remind everyone to drink plenty of fluids and be careful in the rocks. Rocks can be slippery anytime of the year," the department said in a statement.
