POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Columbus fire crews say they're responding to multiple collisions they say was caused by a downed tree Wednesday evening.
The fire department says they were helping Saluda crews around 8:30 p.m. on I-26, in the westbound lanes near mile marker 61. Per NC State Highway Patrol, the right lane is closed with high impact to traffic.
So far, no injuries or deaths are reported.
