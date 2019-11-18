CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Chesnee Fire Department is asking for drivers to steer clear of S. Alabama Avenue while they work a fire at the Pizza House Monday night.
According to a Facebook post, the blaze has been extinguished. However, a portion of the road - Manning Street to Chester Street - will be closed off while they work the scene.
The department says units will remain on scene for 'awhile.'
