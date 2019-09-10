FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Fountain Inn Fire Department said no one was injured Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed through the front of a nursing home.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Russell Alexander, the vehicle went through the front doors of Carlyle Senior Care a little after 3 p.m.
Alexander says minor injuries were reported, but it's currently unclear who may have been hurt.
Fountain Inn Police are currently on scene investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates on the situation.
