DRAYTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Firefighters said a faulty smoke detector led to the evacuation of a nursing home late Tuesday night.
The call came in around 9:03 Tuesday night. A firefighter on scene said residents were evacuated as a precaution.
The fire department said later that a woman had fallen asleep with her burners on. Her particular unit had a faulty smoke detector.
The sprinkler system, however, worked just fine.
The fire was quickly contained. Firefighters say no other units were affected and no one was injured.
An investigation will be conducted to determine if there are other smoke detectors at the facility that don't work.
MORE NEWS: 911 calls released in kidnapping, assault of W.E. Willis owner, wife
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.