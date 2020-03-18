ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate fire department says a driver is in the hospital after their car crashed into a creek Wednesday evening.
Whitefield Fire Department says the collision on Breazeale Road near Bowlan Road happened around 9:30 p.m. and that the driver was entrapped. WFD says they used extrication equipment to get the patient out and transported by Medshore EMS.
The collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
