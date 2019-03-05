GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) When someone goes missing time is everything especially if that person has a disability, just ask Seth James.
"We actually had an incident here where one of our companies found a child wandering up the street in shorts and a T-Shirt and he was non-verbal," Seth James said.
He's a fire specialist with the Greenville Fire Department Rescue Company One and wanted to make sure next time they had what they needed if they got that call.
"With Project Lifesaver it takes the average search from 9 hours down to 30 minutes," James said.
Project Lifesaver is a program where a device, which looks like a wristband is put around a vulnerable person's wrist or ankle.
"It has a unique frequency that is just assigned to them. In the event they went missing we would be able to program their unique frequency into our receiver," James said."Our receivers will pickup from a mile away and emits just a small tone."
The tone gets louder the closer the searcher gets to the missing person with the wristband.
It's why Alex Garvey wanted to help.
"We never believe that ministry is done just individually," Garvey said.
He's senior vice president with Mission at Bon Secours Saint Francis Health System.
"I think together we make community," he said.
Through a grant administrators with Bon Secours gave the city a $20,000 grant for 27 bands that will be given to those who have disabilities, but may not be able to afford one.
"To be able to give them the tools and resources they need so they can do their great work is very exciting for us," Garvey said.
James believes the new bands give firefighters another tool to save lives.
