MYRTLE BEACH, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared a photo showing the rescue of a red tail hawk from the net at Top Golf on Sunday night.
These hawks do not usually fly at night, so it was placed in a box and held until the following morning.
The department says that the hawk is now in the hands of avian experts who will decide what to do with the bird.
