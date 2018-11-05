Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Flatrock-Bowen Fire Department in Anderson is responding to a fire Monday morning on Robinwood Circle in Starr.
The fire department says smoke and flames are showing from a single family home.
EMS and Life Flight were requested for injuries.
Life Flight was forced to decline due to weather.
Right now we don't know the extent of the injuries, but we will update as soon as we know more.
