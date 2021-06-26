WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters are responding near Issaqueena falls after a 12-year-old fell near the falls, according to the Walhalla Fire Department.
Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton says that crews are working to rescue the child from the bottom of the falls.
Oconee County Emergency Management is also responding to the scene, the agency confirms to FOX Carolina.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Oconee County deputies searching for missing teenage girl last seen Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.