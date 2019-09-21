OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Oconee County first responders say a Corinth-Shiloh volunteer firefighter was hit by a car Friday night while responding to another collision that unfolded earlier in the evening.
Oconee County Emergency Services confirms Corinth-Shiloh VFD was responding to a collision at the intersection of Corinth Drive and Old Clemson Highway.
The department says Tim Murphy, who has been volunteering with the station for about six years, was hit by a speeding vehicle around 7 p.m. He had already been on four calls prior to the accident.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the 2003 Chevy traveling west on Old Clemson Highway was responsible, and charged for driving too fast.
According to the fire department, Murphy is being treated for several injuries - though none are believed to be life-threatening.
"He remains in good spirits," they wrote in a Facebook post. "This will be a long recovery for him, but we know Tim and he will bounce back."
Murphy is a decorated, retired Navy pilot who currently teaches French at Pickens High School. During his time with the department, he served as community liaison, Emergency Medical Responder, and Secretary.
"Tim is dependable, steadfast and dedicated to being a servant leader," the department said.
The department says Murphy received the David Carver Rescuer of the Year Award in 2018, and is just a few calls shy of 300 for 2019.
