Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning Clemson University Fire and EMS sent a tweet telling people to avoid the area of Snow Family Center located at 275 YMCA Circle. The call came in around 7:30 a.m.
According the the tweet there is a fire at the building and the City of Clemson says the university's fire department was responding.
Seneca Fire Department confirmed to us they sent two units to assist with the fire.
According to Clemson University's Joe Galbraith the building is an outdoor fitness area and water sports equipment is housed there.
He went on to say that no one was inside at the time the fire began and as of now no injuries are reported.
At 9:15 a.m. the university's page says that Clemson Fire and emergency personnel have contained the fire at Y Barn at Snow Family Center, but were still working to extinguish flames.
Hwy 93 between Perimeter Rd & Hwy 123 is blocked for emergency personnel. The public is asked to use an alternate route at this time.
The school says updates to the situation can be found here.
We have a crew on the way and we will Update as soon as more information becomes available.
