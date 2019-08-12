GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) From now through the fall season, Greenville residents may notice an increased presence from their local fire departments.
Greenville County Emergency Management says not to worry - they're just testing out their new radio system.
The Palmetto 800, enhances public safety interoperability for emergency and disaster response coordination.
Firefighters will be conducting necessary field strength assessments before they can join the new system.
