BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Little River Fire Department said a pilot was not injured when gusty winds swept a single-engine plane of the runway Thursday morning at the Transylvania County airport.
Firefighters said the plane had just landed when the wind sent the plane off the runway and into a ditch.
The pilot was the only person on board and was unhurt.
Firefighters said they did not appear to be much visible damage to the outside of the plane.
