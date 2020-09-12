This photo provided by Columbia Fire Department, firefighters battle a blaze at Babcock Building in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Officials said crews were called early Saturday to a three-alarm fire at the Babcock Building, a shuttered former mental asylum that had been planned as part of a luxury housing development. In the fire, the first three-alarm blaze in the city’s recent history, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told reporters the building would likely “burn to a shell.” (Columbia Fire Department via AP)