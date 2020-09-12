Historic Fire South Carolina

This photo provided by Columbia Fire Department, firefighters battle a blaze at Babcock Building in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Officials said crews were called early Saturday to a three-alarm fire at the Babcock Building, a shuttered former mental asylum that had been planned as part of a luxury housing development. In the fire, the first three-alarm blaze in the city’s recent history, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told reporters the building would likely “burn to a shell.” (Columbia Fire Department via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An early morning fire has devastated an iconic building whose architectural beauty and past as South Carolina’s state mental institution have long been features of both the capital city’s skyline and historic lore.

Officials said crews were called early Saturday to a three-alarm fire at the Dr. James Woods Babcock Building, part of a shuttered former mental health asylum that was slated to be converted into a luxury housing development. In the fire, the first three-alarm blaze in the city’s recent history, Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told reporters the building would likely “burn to a shell.”

A cause had not been determined for the fire, which Jenkins said engulfed all three floors of the structure. One firefighter was reported as receiving minor injuries.

