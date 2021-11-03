GENERIC - Fire 2

Generic Fire photo (Associated Press, June 27, 2021)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Fire Department said an investigation is underway after an early morning house fire.

The call came in at 5:09 a.m. for a house fire on Lakewood Heights near Old Abbeville Highway, according to the department.

We're told the chief was the first one on scene and upon arrival, the house was full engulfed. No one was hurt, however, the house is a total loss.

The department said fire investigators are still looking into this incident.

