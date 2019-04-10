PICKENS COUNTY (Fox Carolina) - A fire destroyed a family's home in just minutes in Table Rock in Pickens County Thursday.

"As soon as I opened the door, not even thirty seconds, it was clear smoke to black and I couldn't see nothing," Gabriel Rincon said.

Gabriel and his family hugged each other on the grass along Country Creek Road watching one of their homes go up in flames. The family said they grabbed what they could, including their pets.

"They’re like family, they are family you know?" Gabriel Rincon said.

He said two dogs and two cats were inside the home as it was burning. Gabriel said he managed to get two dogs and one cat out, but he said he couldn't grab the last in time.



Fire completely destroys Table Rock home Watch again "With black smoke everywhere, he went back in there, he's a hero to those animals to be honest," Fabian Rincon said. Rincon watched his brother Gabriel go back into the house to try and save his favorite cat, Big Boy. The family needs help with veterinary expenses for the a cat that was injured in the fire. If you would like to help this family rebuild, Click here.