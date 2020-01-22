SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Fire ripped through the roof of a Simpsonville home Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency dispatchers confirmed firefighters and EMS responded to the house on Carters Creek Court.
Clear Springs Fire Department battled the fire.
No word yet on the extent of the damage or if anyone was hurt. Our crew at the scene did see someone on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.
Firefighters were still working to put out the flames as of 4:45 p.m.
