FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – Franklin Fire and Rescue said the SBI is investigating an early morning fire at a Ford dealership.
Firefighters said the maintenance area is a total loss.
Multiple fire departments responded to battle the blaze.
The Ford dealership posted this note about the fire on its Facebook page:
“Thank you for all the support from the community. We are diligently working through this. The sales department will be operating normal business hours (9am-5:30pm) out of the Kubota store. The service department will be closed for the time being, but we will keep you posted on any changes. We lean on our community during difficult times like this, and we appreciate your continued support and prayers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.