GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are battling a blaze Thursday evening at a business in Greenville County.
Parker Fire District confirms their crews are fighting the fire at a business near Old Buncombe Road and Perry Road and were first alerted to the scene just before 8 p.m.
The scene is still active as of writing, and no further details were immediately available.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
