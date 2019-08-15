Business fire near Sans Souci area

Parker FD says their crews battled a blaze at a business near Old Buncombe Road and Perry Road.

 (FOX Carolina/ August 15, 2019)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are battling a blaze Thursday evening at a business in Greenville County.

Parker Fire District confirms their crews are fighting the fire at a business near Old Buncombe Road and Perry Road and were first alerted to the scene just before 8 p.m.

The scene is still active as of writing, and no further details were immediately available.

Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

