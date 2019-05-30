Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Anderson County Fire Department's Investigations Unit are hoping someone can help identify a person seen on camera prior to a large fire in Anderson County.
Investigators say they are currently working a case involving a field/tree fire that occurred at 501 Burts Garage Road in Anderson. The investigators say the fire was reported on May 28 around 3:43 p.m. and burned almost seven acres of fields and trees.
On May 27, around 11:30 p.m., game cameras in the area of the fire recorded an unknown individual that they are now hoping to identify with the public's help.
Anyone with information on the person pictured or with information relating to the fire is asked to call 864-260-4016.
