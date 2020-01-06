Toccoa, GA (FOX Carolina) - Fire investigators are offering a reward for information related to two fires in Stephens County, Georgia they believe are a result of arson.
According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office, both fires were set on December 26 and both occurred at abandoned structures within a half mile of one another.
The first fire happened around 2:00 p.m. on December 26 at 500 West Currahee Street. Investigators say the fire was at an abandoned storage building that was housing lumber from a business that had been on the property before being torn down several years ago. Investigators say the 1500 square foot building was completely destroyed.
The second fire occurred around 6:00 p.m. the same day at 167 Zebulon Branch Road in Toccoa. This fire was at a 100-year-old abandoned residence, also completely destroyed.
Investigators say in both instances, neither structure was connected to any utilities.
“Due to the similar circumstances surrounding these dangerous fires, we believe that the same person or group of people is responsible for setting them,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).
