GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA)- Fire officials say a bicyclist was hit by a car in Greenville Monday night.
The incident occurred on Anderson Ridge road around 7:30 p.m. The roadway was blocked for a couple of hours.
Officials with the Clear Spring Fire Department said the driver left the scene of the collision.
There is no word yet on the bicyclist's condition.
This is a developing story.
