SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two women are recovering after the car they were in fell down a 30-foot embankment near Broome High School Thursday afternoon.
Chris Weathersbee, assistant chief for Converse FD, tells FOX Carolina multiple fire crews responded and found the car had landed upright near train tracks under the bridge at Old Converse Road. When they arrived, Weathersbee says one woman was outside of the car when crews arrived, but the second woman had to be extracted from the car by rescuers. He says the woman that needed to be extracted was alert and talking.
Both women are in the hospital, but Weathersbee says their injuries do not appear life-threatening.
Weathersbee says the bridge had been closed for nearly two years.
Spartanburg County began the initial investigation into what happened according to Weathersbee, but SCHP may now take it over.
Fire crews with Cowpens FD and Drayton FD also responded.
