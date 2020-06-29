GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville City Fire Department is urging residents to remember to be safe while celebrating this Fourth of July weekend.
Fire Marshal Tristan Johnson says fire officials are strongly discouraging consumer use of fireworks. Rather, they encourage residents to find alternative ways to get in the patriotic spirit.
“With many professional fireworks shows being canceled this year, it is more important than ever to remind residents that celebration often turns into tragedy with the improper use of fireworks,” said Johnson.
The National Fire Protection Association says more than 19,500 reported fires are caused by fireworks annually. Thousands of injuries are caused by fireworks each year.
In November 2019, the Greenville City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits residents from using, discharging, shooting or igniting any fireworks or similar explosives between the hours of 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. However, the ordinance includes an exception for New Year's Eve and July Fourth.
Therefore, the discharge of fireworks in the City of Greenville is prohibited after 12:30 a.m. on July 5.
“If residents choose to use fireworks, we want to make sure they make informed purchases and take the appropriate precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Johnson.
Here are a few fireworks safety tips from Greenville officials:
- Only buy fireworks from retailers permitted through the Fire Marshal’s Office
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place
- Always have an adult present when shooting fireworks
- Use common sense and always read and follow the directions on each firework
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only use fireworks outdoors, away from homes, dry grass and trees
- Light one firework at a time and keep a safe distance
- Never experiment or attempt to make your own fireworks
- Never give fireworks to small children
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse
- Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks
- Put used fireworks in a bucket of water and keep a garden hose on hand
Some other ways the Greenville City Fire Department recommends to safely celebrate the holiday without the use of fireworks are:
- Use glow sticks instead of sparklers
- Pass out red, white and blue silly string
- Look for confetti poppers and colorful streamers at a party supply store
- Throw a birthday party for the USA, including a cake
- Set up a screen in the backyard and have a family movie night
- Make a patriotic craft as a family
