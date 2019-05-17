UNA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials are currently investigating three fires at properties owned by the same person, Una Fire Department confirmed to FOX Carolina.
Two properties on Bud White Way and one property on Tindall Street caught fire overnight on Friday, just after midnight, the Una Fire Department reported.
Thankfully nobody was hurt, the fire department confirms.
Duke Energy and Spartanburg County Sheriff's office were requested to respond to the scenes as well, our reporters discovered.
Due to the fact that both properties were owned by the same person, Una requested that Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office check the Tindall Street property, as well.
When they arrived on Tindall Street, they found another fire.
Another agency put out the third fire, the Una Fire Department confirmed.
All three fires are under investigation.
