GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a fire that broke out at C&C Scrap Metal Recycling on Bypass 25 Thursday afternoon has been extinguished.
We're told the fire broke out when heavy equipment was being used to offload materials from a truck.
No one was hurt, and officials said firefighters were able to put out the fire in about two-and-a-half hours.
