Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to Ricky's Drive-In along Union street in response to a fire.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 4 a.m.
Spartanburg City Fire Department responded to the scene.
We're told at the time of the fire, no one was inside of the restaurant. At this time firefighters have not released a cause for the fire.
We'll update as soon as we have more information.
