Union County, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Multiple upstate rescue crews responded to a report of a man drowning in Tyger River, Union County Fire Rescue reported via social media.
Union Co., EMS, SCDNR, Union Co. Sheriff's Office, Lockhart Fire, Swift Water, Newberry County Water Rescue, Highway Patrol, and Glendale Swift Water Team from Spartanburg County all responded to the scene Saturday morning.
Today marks the first day of duck season, and about thirty men went hunting along the Tyger River, Chief Kenneth of Union Co. Fire and Rescue informed. The water was reportedly very high from the previous weeks rain fall, and water consumed two of the hunters, the Chief said.
One of the hunters was pulled out almost immediately, but they lost sight of the other hunter, who had saved himself by grabbing on to a tree until rescue crews could extract him from the river, officials say.
Chief Kenneth described it as a extremely lucky situation given the water temperature was in the twenties when the call came in at 5:30 a.m.
The hunters were transported for medical care, but are reportedly okay.
