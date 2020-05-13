Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests will lift fire restrictions that have been in place since April.
Forest officials say beginning May 13, both parks will lift the forest-wide restrictions and allow campfires again.
The change in lifting restrictions is due to increased precipitation and green up throughout the forest officials say.
The high fire danger restrictions went into effect on April 9 in conjunction with North Carolina's burn ban for 32 western counties. That ban went into effect on April 3.
