PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several fire crews spent their Tuesday night battling a blaze that broke out at a barn in Pendleton.
Chief Kevin Kay with Walker McElmoyle VFD says the flames erupted around 10:20 p.m. along Five Forks road. Kay says the barn was engulfed, and that initial reports included possible explosions. Kay says they were most likely gas or fuel cylinders along with propane cylinders.
Kay says farm equipment and hay were also inside, and that responding units made use of a nearby hydrant to get water pumping. Crews worked into the early morning hours of Wednesday to fully douse the flames.
Kay thanks Piercetown and Sandy Springs crews for their assistance in putting out the fire.
