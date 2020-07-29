PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews spent part of their Wednesday evening dousing the flames that tore through a trailer home in Pelzer.
FOX Carolina viewer Kaitlyn Pepper sent us photos of the fire around 8:30 p.m., noting three different fire crews were on scene. When we arrived, the flames were under control, but the interior of the home was completely burnt out.
We reached out to crews for details about the fire. On scene, we were told nobody was hurt.
Stay tuned for details as we get them.
