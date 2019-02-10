LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters battled a blaze at an empty home in Laurens tonight that completely tore through the structure.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina crews responded to the home near Fleming Road and Garlington Street. Tipsters who reached out to us indicated the fire ripped through a house, and offered the nearby water tower and Family Video as landmarks. Viewers have also sent in dramatic video of the scene, showing the extent of the flames.
Laurens City Fire Chief Bill Hughes later spoke to FOX Carolina about the fire. Hughes says the call came in around 5:27 p.m., and when the first engine arrived, firefighters found the home totally engulfed. Crews were able to douse the flames in 30 minutes.
According to Hughes, the two story home was completely vacant. They initially believed somebody lived in the home since they found property outside of the home.
Hughes reports no injuries from this scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Laurens County firefighters and EMS responded to the scene as well.
