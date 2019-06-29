SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities are investigating a fire that started Saturday evening during the Simpsonville fireworks show at Heritage Park.
A FOX Carolina staffer present captured the fire on video, which seemed to begin after the finale. Our staffer tells us the fire department was on hand and doused the flames quickly.
We've reached out for information and have been promised further details in the near future. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.