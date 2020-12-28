SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple fire units are on scene at an active fire near the Grove apartment complex on Aspen Creek Circle in Spartanburg.
There are no details at this time on how the fire began.
Westview-Fairforest Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Williams says that the fire was mainly on the second third floor of the apartment complex and that three units were heavily damaged by fire and there are about three or four more with water damage.
Williams also says that the units affected by the fire are not in livable condition at the moment.
According to Williams, there is no current estimate on how many people have been displaced because of the fire. Williams says that the American Red Cross will provide lodging and needed items for those affected by the fire.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
