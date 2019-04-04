GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – People across the Carolinas reported seeing a fireball dash across the sky Thursday morning.
FOX Carolina’s Towercam also captured a few seconds of it as The Morning News was headed to a commercial break.
According to The American Meteor Society, the fireball was over North and South Carolina, but people saw it as far away as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.
The AMS received more than 370 reports of sightings.
Click here to see a full list of sightings, as well as additional photos and videos.
