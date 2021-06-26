OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gainesville Fire Department announced on Sunday that a firefighter died during a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo on Saturday evening.
The Gainesville Fire Department announced the tragic news via Facebook on Sunday.
Oconee County Emergency Management said on Saturday that officials were searching for an individual underwater at Lake Tugaloo. The incident happened around the border between South Carolina and Georgia.
Officials believe that the victim was hit by a boat before going underwater.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
More news: “Sunflowers for Jack” raises money for Jack Hunt Memorial Scholarship Fund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.