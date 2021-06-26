Officials confirm that one person died following a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo on Saturday

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gainesville Fire Department announced on Sunday that a firefighter died during a boating accident on Lake Tugaloo on Saturday evening.

The Gainesville Fire Department announced the tragic news via Facebook on Sunday.

Oconee County Emergency Management said on Saturday that officials were searching for an individual underwater at Lake Tugaloo. The incident happened around the border between South Carolina and Georgia.

Officials believe that the victim was hit by a boat before going underwater.

This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.

