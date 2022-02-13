MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A firefighter in Macon County was injured responding to a fire in the Highway 441 North area on Saturday, according to a Facebook post form Macon County 911.
The incident happened at around 1:00 p.m. as firefighters were responding to a wildland fire, the post says.
According to the post, one structure was damaged during the fire as well.
