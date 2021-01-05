GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Gray Court Area Fire Department
According to a Facebook post, the fire department announced that Willie Allen jones has passed. Mr. Jones served as a firefighter in the Upstate for more than 40 years.
The fire department asks for everyone to please keep Mr. Jones' family and friends in your prayers.
"He will be missed around the community and the fire department," said the fire department.
