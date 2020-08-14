CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a house on Short Street near Lewis Road.
Firefighters said the person taken to the hospital did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
By 3 p.m. firefighters said the fire had been extinguished.
Firefighters said the fire was not intentional but are still investigating the cause
