COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Columbus Fire Department said firefighters encountered multiple explosions when responding to a house fire early Monday morning.
The fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. at a home on Houston Road.
Firefighters arrived to find the house fully involving and said the neighboring home was also threatened.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire but said multiple explosions happened while battling the fire from propane tanks and ammunition in the house.
