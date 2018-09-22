GREENVILLE, S. C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville firefighters responded to a fire at an Upstate restaurant Saturday evening.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina crews are responding to a blaze at the Rafferty's restaurant on Congaree Road, and that the call came in shortly before 6 p.m.
We're told all employees got out safely.
This is a developing story. Updates are to be expected.
