Greenville firefighters said at least eight apartments were damaged when a building caught fire Friday afternoon at Magnolia Pointe apartments on Pelham Road.
Inspector Tito Dendy said firefighters were called to the apartment complex at 2:30 p.m. and arrived within a minute to find a fully involved fire.
The fire spread through the roof of the building.
All residents made it out unharmed.
Some firefighters were being treated by EMS due to the heat but no one was taken to the hospital, Dendy said.
Magnolia Pointe's management and the Red Cross were working with the displaced families to try and find them places to stay.
Dendy did not have an exact number of displaced residents as of 4 p.m.
