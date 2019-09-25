GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Salem report they are fighting a blaze that unfolded along Knollwood Drive Wednesday evening.

Details were limited, but Salem FD confirmed to FOX Carolina just before 8 p.m. they had units on scene.

We have crews on the way and are working on getting more details. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

