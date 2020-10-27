SUMTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Sumter Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the Sumter Police Department.
Police say that the fire broke out at the VB Williams Furniture Plant near South Lafayette Dr. and Fulton St.
Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice as intersections near the VB Williams plant are currently closed.
Sumter Police released video of the fire on their Facebook page.
Area residents also shared video of the fire on social media.
