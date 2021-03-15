This viewer-submitted video shows firefighters battling a fire at a mobile home on N Highway 101 near Taylors.

mobile home fire.JPG

Viewer-submitted photo of the fire.

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a mobile home along the 5300 block of North Highway 101.

Firefighters were called out to the home shortly after 3:30 p.m.

FOX Carolina viewers shared photo and video of large flames shooting from the home.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire. Dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.

MORE NEWS - Church 'taking back the day of worship' lost due to Sunday evacuations, police pursuing leads on explosive devices

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.