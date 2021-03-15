TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Lake Cunningham Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a mobile home along the 5300 block of North Highway 101.
Firefighters were called out to the home shortly after 3:30 p.m.
FOX Carolina viewers shared photo and video of large flames shooting from the home.
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt in the fire. Dispatchers were not aware of any injuries.
